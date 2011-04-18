Ad
Ventimiglia is becoming a symbol of re-instated national borders (Photo: kokonis)

Franco-Italian row over Tunisian migrants escalates

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

France on Sunday blocked the passage of Italian trains in order to prevent Tunisian migrants from entering its territory, a move promptly slammed by Rome. EU council chief Herman Van Rompuy meanwhile appealed for Paris not to "exaggerate" the migration issue.

Ventimiglia, an Italian town of 25,000 inhabitants just six kilometers away from the French border - up until now marked only by a sign - has become a symbol of resurrecting frontiers amid a growing spat between the two countries, ...

