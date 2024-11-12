Hearings live blog: Fitto, Kallas, Mînzatu, Séjourné, Ribera and Virkkunen

Today marks the final day of commissioner hearings — following nearly 100 hours of grilling and live-blogging last week.

On the agenda are high-profile candidates for the executive vice-presidents of the upcoming European Commission: Raffaele Fitto (Italy), Kaja Kallas (Estonia), Roxana Mînzatu (Romania), Stéphane Séjourné (France), Teresa Ribera (Spain), and Henna Virkkunen (Finland).

For today's hearings, there was a key agreement between the major groups: all their evaluations will be conducted at the end of the day as a block, rather than one by one.

If you missed last week's hearings, don't neglect to read Nikolaj Nielsen's roundup.

15:35 Mînzatu: Job title and AI come up again

A French left-wing MEP complains that social rights and employment are not clearly listed in Mînzatu’s portfolio title. Mînzatu says she didn’t choose her job title, but is open to any changes. On AI, Mînzatu says she “will have to look at all potential avenues to ensure that our workers rights online are protected for our future generation of workers.”

15:33 Séjourné on industrial decline

Manon Aubry, the French leader of the Left group, says that president Macron's government has been responsible for industrial decline. Séjourné replies that there are different causes for the EU’s industrial losses, but that the commission will focus on competitiveness. He also promises to address high energy prices.

Aubry’s follow up focuses on the new free-trade agreements being signed by the EU, which are exposing EU farming and industry to social dumping and de-industrialisation. How can there be decarbonisation without a green industry, she asks? Séjourné replies that he is not opposed to international trade. He says that EU free-trade deals are being tailored to promote the bloc’s industry.

15:26 Mînzatu: AI and worker’s rights

A Dutch Green MEP says the AI Act does not regulate the use of algorithmic management at work, nor labour rights. Demands if Mînzatu will propose a policy on algorithmic management. Mînzatu wouldn’t yet commit on it.

15:21 Mînzatu: Just Transition Fund

Estonian renew liberal MEP asks how the EU’s Just Transition Fund will be used to create jobs, given moves towards climate neutrality. Although the fund doesn’t fall directly under her portfolio, Mînzatu says a core part of her mandate is skills portability. “The best value that we can offer to the quality jobs roadmap is to work with social partners,” she says.

15:18 Mînzatu: More Erasmus for vulnerable students

A conservative Italian MEP presses Mînzatu on how to make Eramsus more inclusive, including for students with mobility issues. “I was one of those potential Erasmus students who could not afford to take a scholarship because the resources were just not enough,” says Mînzatu. Mînzatu says some 17 percent of total Erasmus beneficiaries come from vulnerable backgrounds. “My ambition is to go to at least 25 percent. I would want that at least one of four Erasmus beneficiaries to come from vulnerable backgrounds,” says Mînzatu.

15:11 Mînzatu: Pension age

A French far-right MEP (from the Patriots for Europe group) asks about possible moves to increase retirement age, a hot-button issue in France, which has, in the past, seen widespread protests against French president Emmanuel Macron on the subject. “Pensions are regulated in member states, but we are living, indeed, in an ageing society with new challenges in terms of how we approach the length of our presence in the labour market,” says Mînzatu. Mînzatu says there is a gap of income between men and women in old age, where EU institutions could have an impact by looking at member states' plans to redress the balance.

15:08 Séjourné refuses bait on French politics

French far-right National Rally party MEP Virginie Joron says that she is surprised to see Séjourné in the chair, needling him for representing a party that lost French legislative elections. Joron says that the EU’s proposed ban on combustion engines will kill the car sector in Europe. Séjourné refuses to be drawn into a slanging match on French politics, but says that he won’t take any “legitimacy lessons” from Joron. He adds that he has a plan to boost electric-vehicle sales across Europe.

15:06 Mînzatu: right to disconnect?

A socialist MEP from Belgium asks Mînzatu if she would commit to the right to disconnect from work. Mînzatu says the issue is important and that she would launch a “consultation with social partners.” Mînzatu says such issues mostly affect female workers. “This is a gender issue as well,” she says.

15:02 Séjourné: A plan to save European steel

Romanian social democrat Dan Nica asks if Séjourné will use his first 100 days to propose measures to save the steel industry, including protection measures. Séjourné says that the steel industry employs more than 300,000 Europeans. He promises that “this industry will not be allowed to die” and that measures will be applied to guard against state-subsidised low prices from China.

15:00 Mînzatu: Questions start, on mobile workers

A German centre-right MEP presses Mînzatu on labour mobility, how to promote it, and the future of the European labour authority. Mînzatu says she will strengthen the authority’s mandate, once its evaluation is completed. “For our Europe, it is clear that more and more of our mobile workers are relevant, are important, and their rights and their protection needs to be ensured,” she says.

14:57 Stéphane Séjourné shows of linguistic skills

France's Séjourné is switching between English, French, and Spanish in his opening statement. The nominee to be the EU’s 'industry and prosperity' commissioner opens by saying that the EU needs to play “economic catch up” and to improve living standards.

“We need to decarbonise and grow our industry,” he says, adding that “sectors face the ‘scissors’ effect of high energy prices and Chinese over capacity”. The electric vehicle and heat pump markets are stagnating, Séjourné says.

Most of the barriers that businesses faced 20 years ago are still there, he notes. “For the EU to be competitive we need more than just a single market ... we need a simple market," he adds. He promises “simplification, smart investment, and strategic action.”

14:55 Mînzatu: Eradicate homelessness

Mînzatu gives sobering figures. Says a quarter of the children in the EU are on the brink of poverty. Another 100 million people are living with disabilities, many of whom want to work but cannot, she says. “We have almost a million homeless people. And I will make this point to you that we can eradicate homelessness in Europe," she says.

14:51 Mînzatu: Alarming deficit of teachers

“We see an alarming deficit in the number of teachers in most member states,” says Mînzatu. Mînzatu says the EU needs more skills in key areas such as science, technology, engineering, and maths. She touts the added value of quality education and occupational training for everyone, across all EU territories. “I will look into a system that gives European recognition for vocational and educational training,” she says.

14:45 Mînzatu: Unclear portfolio

Welcome back for our coverage of this afternoon's hearings.

Romania’s 44-year old socialist Roxana Mînzatu is vying to become European Commission executive vice-president for ‘people, skills and preparedness.’ The two committees grilling Mînzatu both complain about her portfolio title, noting it doesn’t reflect her tasks on jobs and social rights. It also doesn’t mention education, they said.

Currently an MEP, Mînzatu opens her statements with a brief autobiography and Romania’s revolt against the communist regime almost exactly 37 years ago. Mînzatu says principles guiding the European project are more important than ever: democracy, rights, values, freedom of thought, opportunities, and choices.

12:37 Fitto’s over

In his final remarks, Fitto pledged to collaborate with the European Parliament and urged a rethink of Europe’s future.

“We have to look behind us, remember where we come from, so that we can build a credible perspective, and think about the message that we want to leave for our children,” he said.

12:25 'Well done Kaja Kallas'

Kallas' hearing has ended on a friendly, but slightly dull note.

"We're all starting to take Estonian language lessons now," said the chair, German centre-right MEP David McAllister. "Well done Kaja Kallas," he added, while wrapping up the meeting.

Kallas' concluding remarks were mostly clichés about working closely with the European Parliament if confirmed and about the importance of EU unity.

"We work as team Europe for the same purpose - that will be security in Europe, to deliver for our citizens a happier and better future and also to our neighbouring countries," Kallas said.

The three-hour Q&A went around the globe, with questions on Belarus, Cuba, the Arctic, the Western Balkans, space, and cyberspace, as well as Russia, China, the Middle East, and Africa. Kallas didn't seem to put a foot wrong and appeared well briefed on all the dossiers.

She didn't promise much in the way of travel, except for saying she would go to the Western Balkans. But she put in time and effort to disprove sceptics that she only cared about Russia and Ukraine, even though her firm Atlanticism and her preoccupation with European territorial integrity still shined through.

12:16 How many Fittos?

Green Croat MEP Gordan Bosanac says there are three different Fittos.

“From your today's answers, one really has to question your political integrity, because what you are telling us there is one Fito, democratic, democratic Christian. And then there is a second Fito of Fratelli D'italia. And apparently, there will be the third Fito as a potential commissioner.”

Fitto responds that there is “only one Fitto” who is committed to the guidelines of EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

"I will commit within the European Commission to continue to follow up on the proceed the process that we have undertaken, to take with the flexibility that would come from this debate," he said, arguing in favour of potential changes and flexibilities on the laws and rules already agreed during the previous legislative term.

12:08 Kallas: A 'fresh face' in Africa

Belgian right-wing MEP, who is of Burkinabè origin, Assita Kanko, urges Kallas to "take Africa seriously, not merely as a vassal of the EU".

Kallas promised a summit to "listen to African leaders, not just preach our way of life".

"I hope we have an African summit in 2025. I will do everything to make sure it takes place," she said.

Kanko also raised a laugh around the room when she called Kallas a "fresh face" of the EU in Africa, compared to her predecessors in the post, who came from ex-colonial EU nations.

But Kallas took her seriously, noting that Estonia, which shook off Russian occupation in 1991, empathised with countries' "fight for freedom".

"I'm willing to invest my time in Africa," Kallas said. "We [Estonia] don't have a past [in Africa], so I am a fresh face," she added.

Kallas also promised further EU action to stop female genital mutilation in Africa.

12:00 Fitto on housing

When asked about specific measures to improve the housing crisis in Europe by the chair of the employment committee, left-wing MEP Li Anderson, Fitto is vague.

Housing is “a very worrying issue,” Fitto said, arguing that differences in rural areas and cities deserved the commission's attention. He also committed to support a new programme worth €7-14bn as part of the EU's long-term budget to address the need for renovations and “further new measures”.

11:57 Kallas: No one knows what Trump will do

Pressed again on what the EU would do if US President-elect Trump walks away from helping Ukraine to fight Russia, Kallas downplayed the threat.

"I'm surprised to hear you know what Donald Trump is doing. I don't think that anybody really knows what is the new president elect doing [before he comes into office]," she said.

'I'm surprised to hear you know what Donald Trump is doing,' Kallas told an MEP





11:55 No comments on Italy-Albania deal

Fitto refuses to comment on the Italy-Albania deportation deal, stating that since his appointment as commissioner nominee, he has refrained from discussing national politics.

“I'm not someone who makes many statements, and I tried to focus really on solving problems,” Fitto told MEPs.

11:52 Fitto on responding to natural disasters

Asked about how to make sure regions like Valencia can access EU funds quickly and without major bureaucracy requirements, Fitto replies that “it's after the initial rescue phase that we need to think about how we should look at the European solidarity fund, for example, but also having flexibility with cohesion funds.”

He also added that prevention policies were needed. “When there's a natural catastrophe, we can't pretend that we don't have to deal with it”.

11:31 It's getting repetitive

After two hours of grilling, MEPs are starting to repeat themselves. Fitto is handling the questions well, managing to dodge the tricky ones about his past that could potentially hurt his chances of confirmation. He's staying calm, showing a knack for deflecting pressure.

11:30 Kallas: Russia's last colonial war?

Goaded by two pro-Russian MEPs, who claimed the EU is to blame for the war in Ukraine, Kallas quotes US historian Timothy Snyder: "Snyder said 'In order for a country to be better, it has to lose its last colonial war'. Russia hasn't lost its last colonial war yet. We have to make sure they lose it now," she said.

11:28 Kallas: Backs idea Iranian guard is 'terrorist' entity

Asked by liberal Lithuanian MEP Petras Austrevicius if the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps should be designated a "terrorist" entity by the EU, Kallas pledges her support for the move.

She cited Iran's "involvement in European countries, like Sweden, for example," referring to a recent hand-grenade attack against the Israeli embassy there.

"If confirmed, I intend to raise this issue with foreign ministers," she added.

11:26 Fitto on outermost regions

Rody Tolassy of the far-right Patriots of Europe, asks Fitto to improve access to regional funds, arguing that access to cohesion funds of outermost regions is often linked to national GDP. “That’s not appropriate,” Tolassy said, adding that he was not particularly interested in the rule of law issues raised by other MEPs.

Fitto said that resources can be specifically earmarked in a tailor-made manner for outermost regions, where special exceptions or derogations could be considered.

“I think it's important that we could should work together to try and find a general strategy on the outermost regions, particularly when it comes to exceptions,” he said.

11:12 Fitto avoids questions about direct funding for regions

Fitto avoided a question from Liberal MEP Ciaran Mullooly, who asked him if he would support funding directly to the regions and local authorities, given the “tiny” absorption rate and the problematic red tape.

“We need to be there on the ground and to really understand what is happening there,” the Italian nominee said, arguing that the commission will look into implementation and bureaucratic problems.

'We need to be there on the ground and to really understand what is happening there,' Fitto said, when asked about direct funding to local authorities





11:10 Kallas vows to go after EU companies profiting in Russia

Asked about future Russia sanctions, Kallas strikes a hawkish note, saying EU firms doing business with Russia ought to face restrictions (hello Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International). She also pledges to work with EU states on seizing frozen Russian central bank assets to pay for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

"It's our own European companies who have a big question to answer. We should ask why do these companies think it's OK for them to be really profiting from this situation in the short term, because they think it [the Ukraine war] doesn't concern me, while calling out at the same time: 'Why doesn't the war end?'," she said.

"It's not fair that our tax payers are paying for something we aren't destroying [Ukraine], so it should be Russia who pays ... I can go into the details of legal argumentation, as a lawyer myself," says Kallas.

The Russian asset-seizure "will happen sooner or later," she predicted.

10:50 Fitto’s moral lessons

After receiving criticism from a left-wing Spanish MEP about being a symbol of “neo-fascist whitewashing” but also an “incompetent when it comes to managing and implementing European funds,” Fitto remained calm, appealing for respect and receiving a round of applause.

“I don't know what your idea of a fascist is. That's up to you to decide,” he said, arguing that “respect is the foundation of any relationship” he has with people and that, if confirmed, they should sit down together to try to find some common ground.

10:48 Kallas: Silent on UNRWA

Kallas claims the EU is showing heart to Palestinians, but ducks a question of what she would do to stop Israel banning the UNRWA refugee agency and indicates she is open to working with the Israeli foreign minister.

"We are the biggest donor of the Palestinian Authority, to helping the Palestinian people in that region," she said.

"The EU doesn't recognise the violent [Israeli] settlers [in the West Bank]. We have sanctions in place for those people," she added.

"The association council should be a good place to address the issues with Israel by all 27 [EU] countries, so I hope the association council actually meets," she said.

The EU-Israel "association agreement" gives Israel preferential access to the single market, but Ireland and Spain have called for it to be suspended on human rights grounds, with EU foreign ministers to discuss the issue on 18 November.

10:47 Kallas: No EU alternative to Nato

Kallas firmly rules out the idea that the EU should have its own army alongside Nato, an idea favoured by France, Germany, and Italy. Kallas cites the importance of having a clear "chain of command" in a battlefield situation.

"If we create an alternative structure, it would be just confusing when the real conflict could be hitting our continent," she said. The former Belgian prime minister, Guy Verhofstadt, didn't like this.

10:45 Socialist MEP warns Fitto about 'very bad experience with Várhelyi'

Socialist Hungarian MEP Klára Dobrev explains to Fitto that the European Parliament has had “a very bad experience” with certain commissioners such as Hungary's Oliver Várhelyi who, she said, was the right hand of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

“He did not represent European interests, but Mr. Orban's interests,” she told to the commission nominee.

“For us, your independence, your political integrity, is extremely important,” she said.

Responding to Dobrev’s questions, Fitto pledged to be “independent” and “equally distant” to all 27 member states.

“When you are a minister of a country, you institutionally represent your country because you take an oath to your constitution. Now being a commissioner means that you represent the European Union, the European Commission, and I am here to guarantee this commitment,” he said.

10:40 Fitto emphasises simplification and flexibility

“When it comes to cohesion policy, the topic of simplification is decisive,” Fitto said. “Together with Commissioner Dombrovskis, I will be able to work individually on all of the necessary measures."

He said that there were two key issues the EU needs to address: simplification for small and medium-sized companies, and the relationship between different institutional levels, where delays and difficulties can arise.

“We want to see a strong acceleration when it comes to cohesion funds,” he added, emphasising the need to simplify procedures, streamline institutional levels, and introduce more flexibility.

10:38 Kallas: Cruising at the half-way mark

We are now half-way through her hearing and Kallas remains bright and smiling, with open body language and a candid tone. The main themes so far: to stay tough on Russia, boost the EU's military industrial complex, be empathetic but realistic in the Middle East, and to work with African countries to chill migration.

A handful of far-left and far-right MEPs have tried to needle her, but Kallas has debunked their attacks, while remaining respectful toward them on a personal level. We've had ripples of applause and friendly jokes also from several central-European, as well as French, and most women MEPs toward the candidate.

10:24 Fitto says 'no' to cohesion funds centralisation

Accusing an MEP of making “political statements” about Italy and reforms done under the EU's post-Covid Recovery and Resilience Facility plan, Fitto said that he will not back any attempts to centralise when it comes to cohesion funds.

“The aim is to give value to the roles of local authorities,” he said.

10:21 ‘Problematic’ Fitto

“Hearing with Fitto (is) very concerning,” Green MEP and co-chair Bas Eickhout says on X.

“He doesn’t want to talk about his own voting behaviour, dodges questions on Rule of Law where he was of the opinion Europe shouldn’t say anything and lukewarm on Green Deal. Problematic,” he adds.

10:10 Fitto avoids defence question

Fitto has dodged a question on defence policy after MEP Valentina Palmisano referenced media reports about using EU funds for defence, saying he won't comment on articles not backed by an official European Commission statement.

10:06 Kallas: Pushed on Israel and Rwanda

A left-wing MEP takes a sharper tone, accusing the EU of double standards, by being hard on Russia, but soft on Israel and Rwanda.

"It's heartbreaking and we have to work to stop this [attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Middle East] but we are not alone, we have to work with our allies, such as the US, to achieve results on the ground, also the Gulf countries," says Kallas.

Kallas had already met the Jordanian and Egyptian foreign ministers to speak about the conflict, she added.

Turning to Rwanda, she said "it's very difficult to see Rwandan troops in Congo", referring to accusations that Rwandan president Paul Kagame was fuelling conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kallas mentions the use of targeted sanctions against Rwanda if needed to curb this, but also praises ongoing EU talks with Kagame to secure access to Rwandan minerals for EU mining firms. "I'm glad to see the progress [on minerals]," she said.

"We also need sustainable trade regarding critical raw materials - it's in our interest," she said.

10:05 Fitto's commitment to the rule of law under scrutiny

Slovenian Green Vladimir Prebilic said that he was “puzzled” about Fitto’s sincerity of his commitment to the European project after voting against resolutions in favour of the rule of law.

“When it comes to the rule of law issues, it can be very difficult to take statements from a political debate a few years ago,” Fitto responded to Prebilic, arguing that he has been part of the rule of law dialogue in his functions a minister for EU affairs and committing to uphold EU values if confirmed.

9:59 Kallas: Soft ride so far

Kallas seems to have the room eating out of her hand, with soft questions on protecting human rights and EU unity, especially from liberal, Green, and centre-left MEPs.

Right-wing Polish MEPs also voiced support for Kallas, on the grounds that she is the first candidate from their region for the EU foreign policy job.

"Having escaped occupation, we [Estonians] really see the value of rule of law, for our prosperity as well," she said, on the need to promote human rights in EU foreign policy.

9:48 Kallas quotes Ben-Gurion

For anyone thinking Kallas would be all Russia and no Israel, she's been doing her homework on the Middle East. In reply to a question about Palestinians' rights, Kallas quoted the 20th century founder of Zionism and former Israeli prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, saying he had pledged Israel would be founded on two principles: "security" and "justice".

9:45 Regional development trap and brain drain

Regions are trapped in a so-called "development trap,” Fitto says, arguing that the EU needs to develop mechanisms to incentivise talent in regions at risk of brain drain.

He also talked about better investment in connectivity and digitalization, better job opportunities and a development model, particularly linked to tourism, which could be a motive for the future. “We have to accept that the range of problems is very diverse,” he adds.

9:43 Kallas: Shows off her EU summit experience

Portuguese far-right MEP António Tânger Corrêa voiced sour grapes that Kallas was part of an EU mainstream which had criticised right-wing governments in Hungary and Poland. But Kallas pulled him up on a point of fact.

"Your question implied I said something bad about Poland or Hungary - it's not true," she said.

Kallas also appeals to her experience of how EU negotiations work at summit level to show that she is capable of working with difficult partners. "It's not always easy to bring everyone on board, but there's a real spirt of compromise around that [EU leaders'] table and I think we should continue with that," she said.

9:33 Kallas: Met JD Vance already

In response to her first question on how she would work with US president Donald Trump - Kallas said she has already met Trump's vice president JD Vance.

"We will seek connections, we'll seek meetings with incoming president elect and his team," she added.

She didn't mention EU fears of Trump's Russia-friendly views or his threat to impose tariffs on European exports, but did try to appeal to his transactional mentality.

"If the US is worried about what happens in the South China Sea, they should be worried how we react to Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine. It's in their interest to do so," she said.

9:32 Fitto on simplification

Responding to questions in Italian, where Fitto expressed himself more confidently, he said that “simplification will be an important new development for the future work of the European Commission” and that it was crucial to discuss the future of cohesion funds.

9:30 Kallas: Keen on North Africa migration deals

In what she called "mutually beneficial partnerships", Kallas said she will work on EU migration deals with North African states.

She pays lip service to human rights concerns, but was more interested in border control. "We must protect our external borders for it [internal EU free movement] to work. We cannot be borderless both inside and out," she said.

9:29 Kallas: Tough on China

Kallas presents China as part of a new anti-Western axis together with Iran, North Korea, and Russia.

"China has changed over the past two years it is now more a competitor and systemic rival," she said. The EU needed to "derisk" its supply chain dependence on China. "China also needs to feel a high cost" for backing Russia in Ukraine, she added.

9:27 Fitto criticised on rule of law

German Green MEP Daniel Freund said on X that Fitto’s voting record in the European Parliament shows he is not “pro-EU and pro-rule-of-law”—two conditions set by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to work together with Italian PM Georgia Meloni's European Conservatives and Reformists group.

Fitto voted against triggering a court case against the European Commission for failing to activate Rule of Law conditionality, addressing media freedom and the further deterioration of the rule of law in Poland, and holding those responsible for the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia accountable in Malta, Freund said.

9:25 Kallas: Focus on Russia and Middle East

Kallas' hearing has begun, with rhetoric on how the 47-year old former Estonian prime minister "grew up behind the Iron Curtain with no choices and no freedom", but her country later "escaped the Soviet prison".

She says her two priorities are the " full-scale war in European continent" and Middle East "conflict raging on following heinous attacks against Israel". There must be "victory in Ukraine" she said, speaking in fluent English.

Kallas doesn't criticise Israel directly, but tries to show empathy for civilian casualties in a neutral way. "My heart goes out to every victim and their loved ones," she said.

She also called for "all parties to exercise restraint" and voiced "unwavering support for the two-state solution," amid mounting Israeli calls to annex Gaza and the West Bank.

9:14 We're underway....

Speaking in English, Fitto began his introductory remarks by recalling his three terms as an MEP in the European Parliament, where he served on the regional affairs committee.

“I am not here to represent the political party. I am not here to represent a member state. I am here today to affirm my commitment to Europe,” he told MEPs, who have previously raised concerns about Fitto’s appointment. This is the first time an executive vice-president will be in charge of cohesion and reforms.

8:40 All eyes on Fitto

Liberal Irish MEP Ciaran Mullooly said on X that he would ask Fitto "to reject [the] crazy media hype over using cohesion funds for defence spending", while Green Italian MEP Leoluca Orlando has rejected his appointment.

"We cannot allow those who hinder the European project to play a key role. This is a crucial moment," Orlando said.

8:30 Fitto and Kallas open the day

Despite opposition and concerns raised by several political groups in the European Parliament, the head of the EU executive appointed Raffaele Fitto (Italy) as a vice president with major powers overseeing the EU's regional funding. Fitto, appointed to be executive vice-president for cohesion and reforms, has served as a member of the European Parliament, representing Italy's right-wing Brothers of Italy party. Fitto's experience includes roles as minister for European affairs and minister for regional affairs in Italy and a long-standing focus on economic development, cohesion policy, and Mediterranean relations.

Estonian PM Kaja Kallas prepares to become the EU's new top diplomat, bringing extensive experience in digital innovation, cybersecurity, and a firm commitment to EU unity and support for Ukraine. Watch for her emphasis on Russia, China, and Africa, but less so on the Middle East. For more background, check out Andrew Rettman's piece, examining Kallas written responses to MEPs ahead of the hearing.