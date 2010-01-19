Ad
euobserver
Anti-Eulex graffiti in Kosovo: the strategy is designed to soothe tensions (Photo: jonworth.eu)

Kosovo: The political battle for the North has begun

by Augustin Palokaj and Zeljko Pantelic,

The diplomatic-political battle for the control of Northern Kosovo has entered into its first decisive phase. Peter Feith, the international civilian representative and EU special representative, and Kosovo's Prime Minister, Hashim Thaci, have challenged their opponents.

They have announced the Strategy for the North of Kosovo, which implies bringing the northern Serbs under the control of the Pristina government. The move is strongly opposed by Belgrade. Oliver Ivanovic, Serbia's state...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Anti-Eulex graffiti in Kosovo: the strategy is designed to soothe tensions (Photo: jonworth.eu)

Tags

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections