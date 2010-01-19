Kosovo: The political battle for the North has begun

The diplomatic-political battle for the control of Northern Kosovo has entered into its first decisive phase. Peter Feith, the international civilian representative and EU special representative, and Kosovo's Prime Minister, Hashim Thaci, have challenged their opponents.
They have announced the Strategy for the North of Kosovo, which implies bringing the northern Serbs under the control of the Pristina government. The move is strongly opposed by Belgrade. Oliver Ivanovic, Serbia's state...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
