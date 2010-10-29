Hungarian sludge catastrophe victims may not get compensation, say Greens

Victims of Hungary's toxic sludge catastrophe may have difficulty receiving compensation, a fact-finding mission dispatched to the scene by the European Parliament's Green party has warned.
Financial guarantees were not outlined distinctly enough at a national or European level, Green deputy Satu Hassi told WAZ.EUobserver.
The EU's environmental liability directive does not provide sufficiently clear guidelines on financial compensation for member states' legislation, the delegati...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here