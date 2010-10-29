Ad
euobserver
Hassi: given the magnitude of contamination, there are crucial issues to be solved besides reconstruction (Photo: Akos Stiller, hvg)

Hungarian sludge catastrophe victims may not get compensation, say Greens

by György Folk,

Victims of Hungary's toxic sludge catastrophe may have difficulty receiving compensation, a fact-finding mission dispatched to the scene by the European Parliament's Green party has warned.

Financial guarantees were not outlined distinctly enough at a national or European level, Green deputy Satu Hassi told WAZ.EUobserver.

The EU's environmental liability directive does not provide sufficiently clear guidelines on financial compensation for member states' legislation, the delegati...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Hassi: given the magnitude of contamination, there are crucial issues to be solved besides reconstruction (Photo: Akos Stiller, hvg)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections