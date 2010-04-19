European parliament holds pared down session

There will be no voting during the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg this week, with most MEPs not making it to the Alsatian capital as travel chaos caused by the Icelandic volcanic ash continues in Europe.

The trimmed session, finishing a day early and featuring an emergency debate on Tuesday (20 April) on the chaotic transport situation, was announced by parliament president Jerzy Buzek at the formal opening of the plenary session.

"The European Parliament plen...