Former Croatian Prime Minister flees from justice

Former Croatian Prime Minister Ivo Sanader has gone from elder statesman to a refugee from justice as he hurriedly left his country on Thursday (9 December), just hours after the state prosecutor's office confirmed he was wanted on corruption charges.

Mr Sanader left his home before midday on Thursday and was later reported to have crossed the border with neighbouring Slovenia. Later in the afternoon, the Croatian Parliament stripped him of his immunity as a deputy. Prosecutors confirme...