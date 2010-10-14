How Milosevic fostered 20 years of Serbian football violence

Serbian football violence forced the dramatic break-up of a Euro 2012 qualifier between Serbia and Italy in Genoa on Tuesday night (12 October). This form of sport-related hooliganism began more than 20 years ago in Serbia and its sinister undercurrents still run deep.

Slobodan Milosevic, then president of Serbia, realised that fans of Belgrade's Red Star football club were too nationalist for comfort, too anti-communist and too close to opposition politicians. Together with the chief o...