Ad
euobserver
Sport has become a breeding ground for nationalistic violence in Serbia (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

How Milosevic fostered 20 years of Serbian football violence

by Zeljko Pantelic,

Serbian football violence forced the dramatic break-up of a Euro 2012 qualifier between Serbia and Italy in Genoa on Tuesday night (12 October). This form of sport-related hooliganism began more than 20 years ago in Serbia and its sinister undercurrents still run deep.

Slobodan Milosevic, then president of Serbia, realised that fans of Belgrade's Red Star football club were too nationalist for comfort, too anti-communist and too close to opposition politicians. Together with the chief o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Sport has become a breeding ground for nationalistic violence in Serbia (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections