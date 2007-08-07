Ad
euobserver
Foot and mouth is highly contagious among cloven foot animals but only rarely contracted by humans (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU confirms UK meat export ban

by Honor Mahony,

The European Commission yesterday confirmed the introduction of export bans on livestock and meat products from Britain following the foot and mouth outbreak in southern England on Friday.

The measures cover live cattle, pigs, sheep and goats, as well as fresh meat and dairy products.

A commission statement said "no live animals susceptible to [foot and mouth disease] or products from these animals, can be dispatched from Great Britain.

Likewise, other Member States cannot...

euobserver

