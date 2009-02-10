German ministers defend EU treaty in court

Two senior ministers from the German government on Tuesday (10 February) defended the EU's Lisbon Treaty at a court hearing on whether the document is unconstitutional

Foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier rejected claims that the treaty is anti-democratic and risks undermining the power of national parliaments.

"The Treaty of Lisbon expressly strengthens the democratic fundamentals of the European Union," said Mr Steinmeier and added that "National parliaments would in the fut...