Ad
euobserver
Valencia's sewage water is filtered and re-used to irrigate rice fields (Photo: EUobserver)

Spanish region pushes for intelligent water use

by Valentina Pop, VALENCIA,

The Spanish region of Valencia is lobbying for the EU to develop a policy to promote the "intelligent" use of water using the renewable energy model, as world consumption of water will triple in the next ten years.

In the marshes of Albufera, just a few kilometres south of the city of Valencia, it is hard to believe that the region is frequently hit by drought and has a long tradition of dealing with water scarcity. Separated from the Mediterranean Sea by a natural sand barrier, the 27...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Valencia's sewage water is filtered and re-used to irrigate rice fields (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections