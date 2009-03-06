Ad
euobserver
"Our task is to dissuade them [Iran], deter them, prevent them from acquiring a nuclear weapon," says Hillary Clinton (Photo: Nato)

US defends Polish and Czech missile base plans

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

US secretary of state Hillary Clinton on Thursday (5 March) strongly defended the planned US missile defence shield in Poland and the Czech Republic as being directed against real threats from Iran, not Russia, with whom NATO foreign ministers agreed to resume talks.

"The Czech Republic and Poland in our view have been very visionary and looking over the horizon of what we have to be prepared for if we are not successful in preventing the acquisition and proliferation of these weapons o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
"Our task is to dissuade them [Iran], deter them, prevent them from acquiring a nuclear weapon," says Hillary Clinton (Photo: Nato)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections