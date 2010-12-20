Macedonia prepares for politically sensitive census

Albanian opposition parties in Macedonia are considering a boycott of the national census next April because of fears that it may misrepresent the real make-up of the country.
In this country of 2 million, where Macedonians and Albanians are the two biggest ethnic communities, the 10-yearly census is a politically sensitive issue.
In 2001, the country was on the brink of civil war between the government and Albanian rebels who were demanding greater rights. With the mediation of t...
