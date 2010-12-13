Russian gas could bring Communists back to power in Moldova

Ballots cast in the Moldovan parliamentary elections on 28 November are being recounted after the constitutional court accepted a complaint filed on 6 December by the Communist Party of Moldova.
Vladimir Voronin, Communist party leader and a former president, claimed there were "massive irregularities," such as multiple voting, even though international observers have called the voting largely fair and free. More than 300 monitors sent by the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in...
