Ad
euobserver
Galileo's first and only satellite in space - there will be 30 in total - earlier this month successfully transmitted its first full navigation message (Photo: European Space Agency)

EU cash could rescue Galileo satellite project

by Helena Spongenberg,

More public EU funds are needed to put the bloc's multibillion euro satellite navigation system, Galileo, back on track, with the European Commission expected to take control of the sinking ship.

"Galileo is going through a deep and grave crisis," German transport minister Wolfgang Tiefensee said while speaking on behalf of the EU, according to AFP. His country holds the EU presidency until the end of June.

"We're in a dead end street," Mr Tiefensee said, explaining that the eight...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Galileo's first and only satellite in space - there will be 30 in total - earlier this month successfully transmitted its first full navigation message (Photo: European Space Agency)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections