EU cash could rescue Galileo satellite project

More public EU funds are needed to put the bloc's multibillion euro satellite navigation system, Galileo, back on track, with the European Commission expected to take control of the sinking ship.

"Galileo is going through a deep and grave crisis," German transport minister Wolfgang Tiefensee said while speaking on behalf of the EU, according to AFP. His country holds the EU presidency until the end of June.

"We're in a dead end street," Mr Tiefensee said, explaining that the eight...