EU-Russia treaty talks risk long delay

Negotiations on a new EU-Russia treaty could be held up despite Russia's pull-back from Georgia "buffer zones" on Wednesday (8 October), with Lithuania pushing for Russian troop scale-back in South Ossetia and Abkhazia also before talks restart.
"[Lithuania] wants the EU to respect the agreements created by Sarkozy," an EU diplomat told EUobserver. "It is hoping for the company of other new EU member states, the Nordic countries and London."
Russian soldiers on Wednesday left two ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
