EU-Russia treaty talks risk long delay

Negotiations on a new EU-Russia treaty could be held up despite Russia's pull-back from Georgia "buffer zones" on Wednesday (8 October), with Lithuania pushing for Russian troop scale-back in South Ossetia and Abkhazia also before talks restart.

"[Lithuania] wants the EU to respect the agreements created by Sarkozy," an EU diplomat told EUobserver. "It is hoping for the company of other new EU member states, the Nordic countries and London."

Russian soldiers on Wednesday left two ...