EU states aim for less ambitious roaming fee cuts

Some EU member states are pressing for higher mobile roaming prices when EU citizens use their phone abroad in the 27-country union than the ones proposed by a European Parliament report earlier this month.
A draft proposal agreed by EU diplomats in Brussels and leaked to Danish paper Politiken and US publication International Herald Tribune, aims for less ambitious cuts than agreed by the industry committee in parliament.
The member states' plan foresees EU telecommunications mi...
