Deutsche Telekom investigation brings turmoil to Macedonia's political scene

The German investigation into alleged kick-backs paid by Deutsche Telekom (DT) to Macedonian and Montenegrin politicians in 2005 has brought turmoil to Macedonian political circles and once again exposed the inefficiency of the country's judiciary system.

DT is alleged to have bribed officials to maintain its monopoly in the Macedonian telecommunications market. Both government and opposition politicians accuse each other of involvement in the DT affair.

According to German media...