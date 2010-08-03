Ad
euobserver
Dolly the sheep, the first cloned animal from 1996, in a display case in a Scottish museum (Photo: Wikipedia)

Milk from cloned cow offspring exposes gap in EU food law

by Honor Mahony,

Claims that a British farmer has been selling milk from a cloned animal has exposed a loophole in an EU law dealing with putting new foods on the market.

Following the original article in the International Herald Tribune last week, British newspapers are reporting that a dairy farmer in the UK has been selling milk from a cow bred from a clone. The matter is currently being investigated by the country's Food Standards Agency.

However, even if the report is verified, the farmer in ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Dolly the sheep, the first cloned animal from 1996, in a display case in a Scottish museum (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections