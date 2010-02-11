Bombastic Skopje project attracts scorn

A bombastic government project to revamp Skopje, Macedonia's bland capital, has caused both ridicule and scorn among citizens of the small Balkan country.



A giant triumphal arch, a newly built multi-dome orthodox church, dozens of statues, and the reconstruction of buildings that had been destroyed by the 1963 earthquake will completely alter the look of Skopje's central square.

The project, known as Skopje 2014, is highly controversial. Plans for a huge statue of Alexander the Grea...