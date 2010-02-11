Ad
euobserver
The Skopje project includes a giant new statue of Alexander the Great (Photo: Dnevnik/Macedonia)

Bombastic Skopje project attracts scorn

by Tanja Milevska,

A bombastic government project to revamp Skopje, Macedonia's bland capital, has caused both ridicule and scorn among citizens of the small Balkan country.\n \nA giant triumphal arch, a newly built multi-dome orthodox church, dozens of statues, and the reconstruction of buildings that had been destroyed by the 1963 earthquake will completely alter the look of Skopje's central square.

The project, known as Skopje 2014, is highly controversial. Plans for a huge statue of Alexander the Grea...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The Skopje project includes a giant new statue of Alexander the Great (Photo: Dnevnik/Macedonia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections