Bulgarian PM Boyko Borissov (left) has promised to tackle crime and get EU cash flowing again (Photo: European Commission)

EU funds still vulnerable to fraud in Bulgaria

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Most EU funds are still on hold in Bulgaria due to weak financial supervision and scant follow-up on irregularities, while Romania seems to manage the monies better, a special report by the EU commission seen by this website reveals.

The document is a review of all EU financing programmes in Bulgaria and Romania from the date of their accession on 1 January 2007 until 31 July 2009. It was requested by the European Parliament in April, after the EU commission decided to freeze €500 milli...

