EU funds still vulnerable to fraud in Bulgaria

Most EU funds are still on hold in Bulgaria due to weak financial supervision and scant follow-up on irregularities, while Romania seems to manage the monies better, a special report by the EU commission seen by this website reveals.

The document is a review of all EU financing programmes in Bulgaria and Romania from the date of their accession on 1 January 2007 until 31 July 2009. It was requested by the European Parliament in April, after the EU commission decided to freeze €500 milli...