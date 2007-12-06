Brown may miss signing of new EU treaty

UK prime minister Gordon Brown may miss the signing of the EU's new treaty in Lisbon next week, as the ceremony clashes with a session in the Commons liaison committee, which is set to grill him over topical issues.

Next Thursday (13 December), all 27 EU leaders are expected to arrive in Portugal's capital to formally sign off the Treaty of Lisbon – a document replacing the failed project of the EU constitution.

The high-profile ceremony will take place between 12:00 and 13:00 -...