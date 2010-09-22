Cracks appear in Moldova's governing coalition

The Moldovan governing coalition, the Alliance for European Integration, is showing signs of disintegration only weeks after having lost its gamble on a 5 September referendum recommending that the president be elected through a public ballot.

Boycotted by the opposition pro-Moscow Communists, the referendum ended in a failure for the governing coalition, as turnout was below the 33 percent required for the vote to be valid. The president will continue to be picked by parliament as has ...