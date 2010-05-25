Corruption – what corruption?

Corruption is endemic in the justice systems in eastern European countries in the view of the region's citizens. But most local legal practitioners seem convinced that the judiciary's bad reputation is undeserved, according to a new survey among judges, prosecutors and police officers conducted in nine South-East European countries.
The "Study on Integrity and Resistance to Corruption of the Judicial Systems", coordinated by the Romanian branch of Transparency International, was presen...
