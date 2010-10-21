Dutch resistance unlikely to halt Serbia's EU bid

European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and heavyweight member states are determined to move Serbia's application for EU membership forward to the commission before the foreign affairs council meets next Monday (25 October).
They are pushing for advancement despite strong resistance from the new Dutch government, EU sources told WAZ.EUobserver.
The European Commission will then produce its 'avis,' an official opinion, on Serbia's readiness to become an official EU ca...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here