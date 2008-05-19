Europe is turning green, but there may be costs

In March 2007, the European Union put flesh on its claim to be a world leader in fighting climate change by committing itself to boosting green energy, curbing air pollution and cutting energy bills, but a year later it is still struggling with the implications of these ambitious goals.
European leaders put a "greener Europe" high on their political agenda in the face of two main challenges: potentially catastrophic changes in world temperatures and sharply rising dependence on externa...
