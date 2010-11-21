'Intense' discussion on EU-Nato relations at Lisbon summit

A "long" and "intense" debate led by Turkey on EU-Nato relations was the main stumbling bloc for agreement on the final language of a new Strategic Concept for the military alliance at a summit in Lisbon, with Ankara unwilling to make concessions unless it is involved more in EU decision-making on security matters.

Despite a "powerful speech" by EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy, who echoed Ronald Reagan's famous address to the Soviets to "tear down the Berlin wall," EU-Nato relati...