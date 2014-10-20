Ad
Passengers arriving in Brussels from west Africa will be screened for high temperatures (Photo: Filip Bunkens)

Belgium's main airport starts Ebola screening

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Brussels airport has started Ebola screening as it receives four direct flights a week from the three west African countries stricken by the Ebola outbreak.

At around 4am on Monday (20 October), passengers arriving at Brussels airport from Guinea and Liberia were the first to be screened at Belgium's main airport.

The Belgian ministry of health announced the precautionary measures on Sunday.

All passengers arriving from Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone – the three west Afri...

