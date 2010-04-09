Hungary holds sad record in suicide rates

According to recent OECD figures, Hungary and South Korea have the highest suicide rate among the world's developed nations.

Even though the quality of life in Hungary is arguably not so bad, it is here, out of all the EU countries, that people are the most likely to take their own lives: out of every 100,000 inhabitants, 21 kill themselves. It is just a fraction less than in South Korea on 21.5.

Moving down the league table, the suicide rate in Japan stands at 19 per 100,000. I...