euobserver
Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt during his country's helm of the EU presidency (Photo: Council of European Union)

Sweden 'embarrassed' by EU behaviour at UN meeting

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The recent Swedish EU presidency was deeply embarrassed by the EU's un-co-ordinated actions at last year's UN general assembly meeting in New York where Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad gave a controversial speech, a leaked US diplomatic cable has revealed.

Speaking to a US official a day after US and EU delegates stormed out of the UN meeting in September 2009, Swedish desk officer Iran Ulf Samuelsson confi...

