Eight Belgian municipalities refuse to organise EU elections

The mayors of eight Flemish municipalities in western Belgium have announced that they will not organise EU elections, in protest over the mapping of the electoral constituency, which also includes French-speaking municipalities in Brussels.

The municipalities of Dilbeek, Gooik, Lennik, Londerzeel, Meise, Overijse, Roosdaal and Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, with a total population of 160,000, are located west of Brussels and are part of Flemish Brabant, with very few French-speaking inhabitants. ...