Romania opens door to Gazprom pipeline

Romania is open to investing in the Gazprom pipeline South Stream, not just the EU Nabucco project, designed to reduce energy dependency on Russia, Romanian minister of economy Varujan Vosganian said on Thursday, contrary to the president's statements.

A Gazprom delegation is expected in Bucharest next week, just a month ahead of general elections.

"Romania is ready to support any EU project, both Nabucco and South Stream," the liberal minister, whose party is at odds with the co...