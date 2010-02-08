Serbia's great accession illusion

Unrealistic expectations about the speed of Serbia's integration into the European Union have once again taken hold. Research conducted by the Centre for Free Elections and Democracy indicates that almost half the Serbian population believe their country will enter the EU in less than five years. They are in for a disappointment.
Even with the best-case scenario – without political factors slowing down the process – Serbia cannot receive candidate status before 2011.
Accession t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here