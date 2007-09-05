Ad
euobserver
A referendum in the UK would probably cause other countries to follow suit (Photo: Wikipedia)

Brown holds spectre of referendum over EU

by Honor Mahony,

UK prime minister Gordon Brown has indicated that if other EU member states do not fall into line with London's demands on the bloc's new treaty, he would put the issue to a national vote, letting the generally EU-sceptic British public have their say.

"I have already made it clear to Chancellor Merkel, who was chair of the discussions, to [French] President Sarkozy and others that our red lines have got to be adhered to in the detail of the intergovernmental conference," Mr Brown told ...

