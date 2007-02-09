Ad
euobserver
Turkey farming: did Bernard Matthews import infected meat? (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU probes UK-Hungary bird flu link

by Helena Spongenberg,

The European Commission is working closely with the UK and Hungarian authorities to establish whether the recent bird flu outbreaks in the two member states are linked, after UK experts said the viruses seem "identical."

Europe's largest turkey producer, Bernard Matthews, which runs the Suffolk farm in the UK where almost 160,000 turkeys were culled on Monday after the discovery of the highly pathogenic bird flu strain, H5N1, also has a food processing plant in Hungary.

"Our inves...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Turkey farming: did Bernard Matthews import infected meat? (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections