EU probes UK-Hungary bird flu link

The European Commission is working closely with the UK and Hungarian authorities to establish whether the recent bird flu outbreaks in the two member states are linked, after UK experts said the viruses seem "identical."

Europe's largest turkey producer, Bernard Matthews, which runs the Suffolk farm in the UK where almost 160,000 turkeys were culled on Monday after the discovery of the highly pathogenic bird flu strain, H5N1, also has a food processing plant in Hungary.

