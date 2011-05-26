Ad
Both Barroso and Van Rompuy stressed EU leadership in the area of nuclear safety (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU calls for worldwide nuclear 'stress tests'

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Senior EU officials have called on world leaders to follow their example and implement a series of worldwide nuclear 'stress tests'.

Speaking at the start of a G8 summit in Deauville, France, on Thursday (26 May), European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said the tests should form part of a global strengthening of nuclear safety standards.

The call comes a day after EU member states agreed on the criteria for European nuclear safety tests, the bloc's main response to th...

