Flight disruptions in Germany as ash cloud dissipates

The ash cloud caused by the eruption of Iceland's Grimsvotn volcano started to dissipate on Wednesday (25 May), with airport closures only in Germany and some delays and cancellations to Scandinavia and Scotland.

According to Eurocontrol, the umbrella organisation of air traffic controllers in Europe, over 500 flights were grounded on Tuesday after the ash plume reached Scotland, Ireland and Scandinavia.

In the German capital, the two airports of Tegel and Schoenefeld were set to...