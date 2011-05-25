Ad
Planes are flying through the ash cloud on Wednesday (Photo: flightradar24.com)

Flight disruptions in Germany as ash cloud dissipates

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The ash cloud caused by the eruption of Iceland's Grimsvotn volcano started to dissipate on Wednesday (25 May), with airport closures only in Germany and some delays and cancellations to Scandinavia and Scotland.

According to Eurocontrol, the umbrella organisation of air traffic controllers in Europe, over 500 flights were grounded on Tuesday after the ash plume reached Scotland, Ireland and Scandinavia.

