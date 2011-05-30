Ad
Japan's economy was devastated by the earthquake and tsunami in March (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU tiptoes toward trade pact with Japan

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Senior European and Japanese officials have indicated their support for a free trade agreement (FTA), although EU officials remain cautious over Japan's willingness to lift trade barriers.

Meeting for a bilateral summit in a castle outside Brussels on Saturday (28 May), the two sides agreed to launch a "scoping exercise" with immediate effect, in order to define the remit of eventual trade negotiations.

Future trade talks must be "substantial and meaningful" and "tackle all the ...

