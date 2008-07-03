Poland and US reach missile defence deal

The US and Poland have reached an agreement that will see sections of the American missile defence system based in the former Eastern Bloc nation, according to officials from both countries.

Poland's deputy foreign minister, Witold Waszcykowski has said that he had completed negotiations with US negotiator John Rood on the matter on Tuesday (1 July), according to the AP.

Officials from the Bush administration confirmed the conclusion of the deal, but remained nameless as the deal...