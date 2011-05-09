Civil society reconquers Cyprus buffer zone

The 'open livingroom' is just 200 metres away from the checkpoint. Inside, amid various bits and bobs, vases, artsy chairs and tables, a laptop is playing Bob Marley songs. Outside, on a self-made terrace with wooden benches and flower pots, three of his friends are basking in the sun and having a beer.

They call him Fidel, but his real name is Mustafa Kemal Yoldash and he calls himself a Communist and anarchist. The 50-year old says he is a "Turkish speaking Cypriot", not a Turk. For o...