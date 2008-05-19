EU car adverts to carry cigarette-type health warnings

The European Union is considering steps to force car manufacturers to display information about greenhouse gas emissions and petrol consumption of vehicles in magazine, television and billboard advertising.
Currently under discussion, the European Commission is expected to unveil the new rules by the end of the month.
The commission has opted to move on car advertising following almost a decade in which manufacturers have widely flouted a 1999 directive on publicising the environ...
