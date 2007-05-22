Ad
euobserver
"Water is not a commodity," the Italian vice minister said (Photo: EUobserver)

Italy breaks ranks with EU on water aid scheme

by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

Italy has withdrawn its support for a World Bank agency aimed at providing water and sanitation for the world's poor through privatisation, saying that the"negative consequences" of the system need to be looked at. Brussels says there is nothing wrong with the system.

The pull out by the Italian government comes a day ahead of the annual meeting of the World Bank agency named PPIAF - Public-Private Infrastructure Advisory Facility - in The Hague on Wednesday (23 May).

Launched in ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

NGOs attack EU water aid policy
"Water is not a commodity," the Italian vice minister said (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections