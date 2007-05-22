Italy breaks ranks with EU on water aid scheme

Italy has withdrawn its support for a World Bank agency aimed at providing water and sanitation for the world's poor through privatisation, saying that the"negative consequences" of the system need to be looked at. Brussels says there is nothing wrong with the system.

The pull out by the Italian government comes a day ahead of the annual meeting of the World Bank agency named PPIAF - Public-Private Infrastructure Advisory Facility - in The Hague on Wednesday (23 May).

Launched in ...