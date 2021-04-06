Far-right alarm bells for next Italian election

In less than two years, Italy will hold its next general election - and, as the hard-right League and far-right nationalist Brothers of Italy parties are rapidly gaining ground, it is highly-possible that a new populist hard-right coalition government will come to power after Mario Draghi's current government.

According to the latest opinion polls, Matteo Salvini's League party is leading with 24 percent, followed by Brothers of Italy at 18 percent.

Since the 2018 election the n...