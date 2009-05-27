Number of Europeans keen to vote in EU elections increases

The number of people intending to vote in the European Parliament elections next week has increased, with almost half of those asked saying they will cast their vote, a fresh poll has shown.

With eight days left until the start of the 4-7 June elections, some 49 percent say they will probably vote, with 43 percent of those stating they would "definitely" do so, according to a TNS Opinion survey conducted for the parliament and published on Tuesday (26 May).

The new results represe...