euobserver
An increasing number of citizens are aware that the European elections will take place in June, the poll showed (Photo: Scholz & Friends Group)

Number of Europeans keen to vote in EU elections increases

by Elitsa Vucheva,

The number of people intending to vote in the European Parliament elections next week has increased, with almost half of those asked saying they will cast their vote, a fresh poll has shown.

With eight days left until the start of the 4-7 June elections, some 49 percent say they will probably vote, with 43 percent of those stating they would "definitely" do so, according to a TNS Opinion survey conducted for the parliament and published on Tuesday (26 May).

The new results represe...

Majority of Europeans not interested in European Parliament elections
