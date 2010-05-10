Ad
euobserver
Merkel's policies will be an even tougher sell with the opposition (Photo: s_zeimke)

Regional vote hurts Merkel after Greek bail-out

Regions & Cities
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition lost its majority in the upper house after Sunday's (9 May) vote in the region of North Rhine-Westphalia.

According to preliminary results, Ms Merkel's Christian Democrats only scored 34.6 percent, while their Liberal junior partner, the Free Democrats, took 6.7 - insufficient for the two to continue governing alone in the western region of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The chancellor's handling of the Greek bail-out and its unfortunate timin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Regions & Cities
Merkel's policies will be an even tougher sell with the opposition (Photo: s_zeimke)

Tags

Regions & Cities
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections