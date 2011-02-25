Ad
euobserver
Formerly the poster-child of EU success, Ireland's relations with the 27-member bloc have become less easy (Photo: topgold)

Ireland heads to the polls amid strained EU relations

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Irish citizens head to the polls on Friday (25 February), their economy in tatters and once-strong relations with the European Union under strain.

Uppermost in the minds of many voters will be last November's €85 billion bail-out package from the EU and IMF, with anger over the loan's punitive interest rate and deficit-cutting requirements mixed with dismay over Ireland's fallen stature among its European partners.

"Ireland went from dependence, to interdependence, to dependence...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Formerly the poster-child of EU success, Ireland's relations with the 27-member bloc have become less easy (Photo: topgold)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections