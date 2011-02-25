Ireland heads to the polls amid strained EU relations

Irish citizens head to the polls on Friday (25 February), their economy in tatters and once-strong relations with the European Union under strain.

Uppermost in the minds of many voters will be last November's €85 billion bail-out package from the EU and IMF, with anger over the loan's punitive interest rate and deficit-cutting requirements mixed with dismay over Ireland's fallen stature among its European partners.

"Ireland went from dependence, to interdependence, to dependence...