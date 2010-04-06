Tito's life remains an enigma as anniversary draws near

In a month's time, the Balkans and the world at large will mark the 30th anniversary of the death of Josip Broz Tito, the president of the former Yugoslavia and the most successful locksmith who ever walked the earth.

Beyond the official version of his biography, his life remains shrouded in mystery and conspiracy theories. The only undisputed fact seems to be that he is dead. But the rest - the exact dates of his birth and death, the place where he is buried, his origin and identity -...