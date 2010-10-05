Ad
euobserver

Izetbegovic causes surprise in Bosnian vote

by ZELJKO PANTELIC,

Bakir Izetbegovic, the son of Bosnia's war-time leader Alija Izetbegovic, was the surprise winner of the Bosniak seat in the country's trio state presidency, shared between the Muslim Bosniak, Croat and Serb communities.

Mr Izetbegovic, the candidate of the Party for Democratic Action (SDA), said that he would keep his election campaign promise to work for reconciliation and friendly relations throughout the region, including with Serbia. Unlike his defeated predecessor Haris Silajdzic,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections