Izetbegovic causes surprise in Bosnian vote

Bakir Izetbegovic, the son of Bosnia's war-time leader Alija Izetbegovic, was the surprise winner of the Bosniak seat in the country's trio state presidency, shared between the Muslim Bosniak, Croat and Serb communities.

Mr Izetbegovic, the candidate of the Party for Democratic Action (SDA), said that he would keep his election campaign promise to work for reconciliation and friendly relations throughout the region, including with Serbia. Unlike his defeated predecessor Haris Silajdzic,...