euobserver
Cargo ship on the Danube river (Photo: Andras Bankuti, HVG)

Danube strategy aims to increase river cargo traffic

by György Heimer, Péter Somlyó and György Folk,

One of the major aims of the European strategy for the future of the Danube will be to increase cargo traffic on the river. The 'Danube strategy,' which aims to strengthen European involvement in regional development, will be one of the Hungarian EU presidency's priorities during the first half of next year.

The Danube strategy covers several fields of cooperation and coordination. Its aim of increasing cargo traffic will be particularly challenging because it has a long-term return on...

Tags

