euobserver
Revenue from AdWord sales makes up the bulk of Google's income (Photo: EUobserver)

EU court's Google ruling leaves words up for sale

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Court of Justice has ruled that Google did not contravene EU trademark rules by allowing advertisers to purchase keywords corresponding to their competitors' trademarks.

But in a nuanced decision on Tuesday (23 March), the Luxembourg-based judges also indicated firms should be allowed to challenge individual cases they deem inappropriate in national courts.

The original lawsuit, taken by luxury products group LVMH, the makers of Dior perfume and Moet & Chandon champag...

Tags

euobserver

