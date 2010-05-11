Macedonia's foreign investment weakness

In the World Bank's last report "Doing business," Macedonia is ranked third in the world in implementing reforms to improve the business climate.
But the question remains whether Macedonian citizens and its economy actually benefit from the ranking. People are asking where is the foreign investment that would reduce the 35 percent rate of unemployment?
As Finance Minister Zoran Stavreski was in Washington last month to receive the regional reform award in the World Bank, the fore...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here